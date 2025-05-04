Peralta helps Milwaukee avoid a sweep as Cubs lose Imanaga to hamstring injury

MILWAUKEE — Freddy Peralta pitched six sharp innings to help Milwaukee beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Sunday, with the Brewers' lineup breaking through after an injury knocked out left-hander Shota Imanaga in the sixth inning.
Milwaukee prevented the Cubs from earning their first road sweep of the Brewers since October 2015.
The game was scoreless when Imanaga (3-2) strained his left hamstring while heading toward first base in an unsuccessful attempt to complete a 1-6-3 double play. Imanaga grabbed the back of his left leg at the end of the play.
When Imanaga departed, the Brewers had runners on the corners with two outs.
Julian Merryweather's first offering was a wild pitch that brought home Chourio. Merryweather also surrendered an RBI single to Daz Cameron and a two-run double to Caleb Durbin.
Cameron entered in the fourth after starting right fielder Sal Frelick departed with left knee discomfort.
Peralta (4-2) struck out seven while lowering his ERA to 2.18. He improved to 7-2 with a 2.92 ERA against the Cubs in his career.
Key moment