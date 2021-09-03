St. Louis Cardinals (68-64, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-53, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (13-7, 2.97 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 155 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-3, 2.45 ERA, .93 WHIP, 164 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -187, Cardinals +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and St. Louis will meet on Friday.

The Brewers are 36-29 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Avisail Garcia leads the team with 77 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals have gone 33-34 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .397 this season. Tyler O'Neill leads the club with a .500 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-4. Junior Fernandez recorded his first victory and O'Neill went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Brandon Woodruff registered his seventh loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 54 extra base hits and is batting .263.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .492.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring/back), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (oblique).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Andrew Miller: (foot), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (undisclosed), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.