Peralta brothers appreciate chance to catch up in series between Freddy's Brewers and Luis' Rockies

DENVER — Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta spent 30 minutes Wednesday standing in the outfield grass at Coors Field chatting it up with a Colorado Rockies reliever.
It's the same reliever with whom he went for coffee hours earlier and dined with the night before.
Simply another chance to catch up with his younger brother, Luis.
The brothers from the Dominican Republic are taking full advantage of every opportunity to talk over a three-game series in Denver. Although they chat virtually every day, there's nothing like face-to-face time. And while mom and dad couldn't make it to Denver, the family is planning a reunion when Colorado plays at Milwaukee in late June.
''We're a very close family,'' said Freddy Peralta, 28. ''It's very special for me to spend time with him. I enjoy all these moments, because we never know for how long we are going to be (together in the majors). This is a dream coming true for us.''
The brothers certainly had plenty to discuss Tuesday night after Freddy went five solid innings and allowed one run to pick up his first win of the season. The plan was to find a restaurant somewhere downtown. But Luis invited him back to his apartment for homemade arepas, a popular Latin American flatbread stuffed with all sorts of fillings.
''They were so good,'' Freddy said.
Same with the company, which is why they met for coffee before Wednesday's game.