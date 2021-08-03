NEW YORK — PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm in exchange for pretax proceeds of $3.3 billion.
PepsiCo will have a 39% non-controlling stake in a newly formed joint venture in the deal with PAI Partners. The company will also keep exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the portfolio of brands in its chilled direct store delivery for small-format and foodservice channels.
PepsCo Inc., based in New York, also has the option to sell certain juice businesses in Europe.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
World
British navy group: Hijackers have left vessel off UAE coast
The hijackers who seized a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman left the targeted ship on Wednesday, the British navy reported, without elaborating.
Business
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until Oct. 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism from progressives that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic.
Business
British navy group: 'Potential hijack' of ship off UAE coast
The British navy warned of a "potential hijack" of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, though the circumstances remained unclear.
Business
Senators behind $1T infrastructure plan show off their work
The senators who spent months stitching together a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package are now trying to sell it to the American people before a key vote expected this week that would push a long recognized national priority much closer to the finish line, after years of talk.
Business
Asian stocks rise following uptick on Wall Street
Asian stocks were mostly higher Wednesday as traders mirrored overnight gains on Wall Street during another busy earnings week.