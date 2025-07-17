NEW YORK — PepsiCo reports better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the second quarter despite sluggish North American sales.
PepsiCo reports better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the second quarter despite sluggish North American sales
PepsiCo reports better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the second quarter despite sluggish North American sales.
The Associated Press
July 17, 2025 at 10:17AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Catholic Church officials say 2 people were killed in Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic church
Catholic Church officials say 2 people were killed in Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic church.