PepsiCo agrees to meet with Al Sharpton over DEI cuts, potential boycott

In an April 4 letter to PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta, Sharpton threatened to lead a boycott against the company. PepsiCo — one of the largest food and beverage companies in North America whose brands include Gatorade, Lay's potato chips, Doritos, Mountain Dew as well as Pepsi — told employees in February that the company will no longer set goals for minority representation in its managerial roles or supplier base.