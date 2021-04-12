Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is directing the Virginia State Police to investigate a traffic stop during which two police officers held an Army second lieutenant at gunpoint in the southeastern town of Windsor. Officials said Sunday that one officer was fired.

Northam said the incident — in which body-camera footage shows police pepper-spraying, striking and handcuffing Caron Nazario — "is disturbing and angered me." Nazario, 27, who is Black and Latino, filed a lawsuit this month against Windsor officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker that alleges excessive force due to racial profiling.

"Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable," Northam said.

In a statement, town officials said Windsor "acknowledges the unfortunate events that transpired." They said an internal police investigation showed that department policy was not followed.

"This resulted in disciplinary action, and departmentwide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present," the town said. "Since that time, Officer Gutierrez was also terminated from his employment."

Nazario was driving a newly purchased SUV in December, when the officers demanded that he exit the car because he did not have a permanent rear license plate. When he told police that he was "honestly afraid to get out" of the car, one of the officers replied, "Yeah, you should be!"

According to the complaint, Nazario, a health services administrations officer with the Virginia National Guard, was in uniform when he was driving home Dec. 5. Body-camera footage went viral over the weekend, with his name trending on Twitter.

The federal lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Virginia on April 2. Nazario is seeking at least $1 million in damages and for the court to rule that Gutierrez and Crocker violated his constitutional rights, specifically the Fourth Amendment. The lawsuit says police also threatened to end Nazario's military career if he spoke out about the incident.

The officers eventually released Nazario without charges. Nazario's attorney previously told the Washington Post that he has had recurring nightmares since the incident.

Windsor officials said late Sunday that their investigation will be transparent, adding that the town called for a state police investigation and supports a review of the officers' actions.

"The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the communitywide respect of its Police Department," the statement said. "Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light."

Windsor is a community of about 2,600 residents, located about 30 miles west of Norfolk.