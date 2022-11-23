SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elijah Pepper finished with 24 points and eight assists, Christian Anigwe scored 22 and UC Davis defeated Sacramento State 82-71 on Tuesday night.
Pepper sank 8 of 15 shots, made all seven of his free throws and grabbed six rebounds for the Aggies (4-1). Anigwe also grabbed six boards. Kane Milling made four 3-pointers and scored 14 off the bench, adding nine rebounds. Ty Johnson had 11 points and four steals.
Zach Chappell led the Hornets (3-2) with 19 points. Austin Patterson had 18 points, while Akol Mawein scored 13. Callum McRae had 10 rebounds to go with nine points.
