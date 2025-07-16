PEPFAR keeps millions of people with HIV alive and may be spared from Trump spending cuts

The program known as PEPFAR is one of the most effective and popular U.S. foreign aid projects in history, and the government says it has saved the lives of over 25 million people around the world with HIV.
But despite years of bipartisan support, PEPFAR has faced a severe threat as the Trump administration dismantles most U.S. foreign aid.
PEPFAR on Tuesday appeared to be spared a $400 million cut as Republicans acted in rare defiance of a request by President Donald Trump. But governments, health experts and people with HIV around the world are alarmed by the effects of other U.S. aid cuts and chaos that are already disrupting the crucial supply of HIV drugs — which are meant to be taken daily.
Here's a look at PEPFAR and how it affects millions of people globally.
Fears of an AIDS resurgence
Today, many babies are born infection-free to mothers with HIV — the U.S. State Department says PEPFAR has been responsible for 5.5 million such births — and most people around the world no longer see an infection as a death sentence.
Governments in Africa and elsewhere had even begun to worry about complacency as people, especially youths, took the widespread availability of HIV drugs for granted. In another significant step forward, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved for use the world's only twice-a-year shot to prevent HIV.
But the abrupt U.S. aid cuts have health officials in developing countries warning of a return to the early days of the AIDS pandemic, when drugs were nonexistent or severely limited and clinics were filled with the dying. PEPFAR was launched in 2004 in response to those grim scenes.