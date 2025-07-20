Sports

Pep Biel's 8th career game with multiple goal contributions leads Charlotte past Atlanta 3-2

Pep Biel had a goal and two assists for his eighth career game with multiple goal contributions to set a club record and Charlotte beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Saturday night for its third straight victory.

The Associated Press
July 20, 2025 at 3:01AM

ATLANTA — Pep Biel had a goal and two assists for his eighth career game with multiple goal contributions to set a club record and Charlotte beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Saturday night for its third straight victory.

Charlotte (11-11-2) extended its unbeaten streak to four matches at 3-0-1. Charlotte has tallied at least one goal in 16 straight matches across all competitions, including 11 multi-goal matches. Charlotte's streak of 14 MLS regular-season matches with a goal is the longest active streak in the league.

Idan Toklomati tied it at 1-all for Charlotte in the 46th minute. He has scored in four of the last six matches, including a game winner against New York City FC last Saturday.

Wilfried Zaha gave Charlotte a 2-1 lead in the 59th and Biel made it a two-goal advantage in the 77th.

Biel, who had his first career MLS brace on Wednesday, continued his hot streak by raising his goal contribution tally to 22 (10 goals and 12 assists) on the season.

Tristan Muyumba scored in the 19th minute for Atlanta (4-11-8) and Emmanuel Latte Lath added another in the 86th.

Charlotte evened the series at 4-4-0 with Atlanta after winning at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the third time in five chances.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

WNBA All-Stars make statement with warmup shirts over CBA

The WNBA All-Stars wanted to send a clear message to the league on the game's bright stage.

Sports

Orellano, Celentano help Cincinnati edge Real Salt Lake 1-0 to take lead in Eastern Conference

Sports

Rockies beat Twins 10-6 for first home series victory of the season