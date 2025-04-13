Sports

Pep Biel scores a goal, Charlotte beats Montreal 1-0

Pep Biel scored a goal, Kristijan Kahlina had two saves and Charlotte FC beat CF Montreal 1-0 on Saturday.

The Associated Press
April 13, 2025 at 1:49AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pep Biel scored a goal, Kristijan Kahlina had two saves and Charlotte FC beat CF Montreal 1-0 on Saturday.

Kahlina has three shutouts this season for Charlotte (5-2-1).

Biel had a shot from the right corner of the 6-yard box blocked by defender George Campbell, but the rebound bounced back to Biel for a one-touch finish inside the back post.

Montreal (0-6-2), playing at home after seven consecutive road games to open the season, had 65% possession and outshot Charlotte 19-8. Montreal lost its home opener for the first time since moving to Stade Saputo in 2019 and fell to 3-1-0 against Charlotte at home.

Jonathan Sirois had three saves for Montreal.

Charlotte has won back-to-back games and four of its last five.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Western Michigan wins its 1st Frozen Four hockey title, beating Boston University 6-2

Owen Michaels scored two third-period goals to seal Western Michigan's first Frozen Four championship in a 6-2 victory over Boston University on Saturday night.

Sports

Fan reaches into Mike Trout's glove to snatch a catch from Angels outfielder

Sports

Connor stars as Jets clinch Central Division title with shootout victory over Blackhawks