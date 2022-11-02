The Twin Cities hit a record 76 degrees Wednesday, making it the warmest Nov. 2 in more than a century and following a pattern of increasingly warmer autumns in Minnesota.

Runners and bicyclists circling Lake Nokomis sported shorts, while dog walkers shed their puffy coats in favor of short sleeves, grateful for the "bonus" days. Wind surfers even set out on the lake.

"I wouldn't mind winter shrinking a little bit," said Jeffrey Scroggins of Minneapolis, after taking a dip in Nokomis. "We don't need six months of it."

Minnesotans may need to get used to 70-degree temps in November, which have become a more common occurrence in recent years thanks to climate change, said Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist with the State Climatology Office.

"Our Novembers have been getting warmer," he said. "It's been great for outdoor recreation ... and for that fall harvest in agriculture. But it's kind of an enjoy-now, pay-later [scenario] ... There is a downside to all of this really dry, agreeable weather and that's sort of creeping up on us."

The dry, warm days are worsening extreme drought conditions that have sapped streams, rivers and lakes of their normal water levels, affected farmers and halted river barges.

The dry, warm day along with the windy weather led the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to issue new burning restrictions Wednesday, banning open burning of brush or yard waste across much of the state, including the seven-county metro area, due to the increased risk of wildfires.

"This is not bonfire weather," Blumenfeld said.

The Twin Cities on Wednesday smashed the previous record high temperature of 72 degrees set in 1978. The record high also came close to crushing the all-time high temperature of 78 for November in the metro area.

"The way that our climate is warming ... has also included more unusually or anomalously warm days during parts of the fall season, including November," Blumenfeld said.

Besides 1978, the metro area has reached the 70s on Nov. 2 only three other times in 150 years: 1938, 2005 and 2015. The mild temps are expected to continue Thursday, though likely falling short of the record of 75 degrees set in 2020.

Most local November temperature records have been set in the last two decades. In 2020, for instance, heat records were set on four November days. That's because autumns are trending warmer and the frigid cold temperatures Minnesota is known for are being condensed into a shorter period of winter, said National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Borghoff.

"The pattern is pretty clear," Borghoff said. "We've been breaking lots of records lately in November."

The Twin Cities also recorded the driest September in more than a century this year. And from May to September, the metro area recorded its longest streak of days 70 degrees or warmer, spanning 118 days in a row.

Yet 2022 ranks only 47th for the warmest period from January through October in the Twin Cities. Last year was warmer, ranking third.

But if history is any indication, the warm fall weather isn't likely a precursor to a milder winter. November often ushers in some of the biggest weather swings of the year, and the local forecast calls for cooler temperatures starting Friday.

"This time of year, things go down so fast," Borghoff said. "No matters what happens, it's going to get a lot colder."

By the end of this month, the average temperature typically falls to 33 degrees — which may result in a shocking weather whiplash after this unseasonable warmth.

"We always talk about the other shoe dropping," said assistant state climatologist Pete Boulay. "Well, that's November for you."