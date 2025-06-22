Wires

Pentagon says US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities was 'not about regime change'

Pentagon says US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities was 'not about regime change.'

The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 12:24PM

WASHINGTON — Pentagon says US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities was 'not about regime change.'

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Top US military officer says 3 Iranian nuclear sites sustained 'extremely severe damage and destruction'

Top US military officer says 3 Iranian nuclear sites sustained 'extremely severe damage and destruction.'

Wires

Pentagon says US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities was 'not about regime change'

Wires

Pentagon says deception, decoys and fighters helped protect US bombers that dropped 14 bunker-buster bombs