WASHINGTON — Pentagon says North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to fight in Ukraine in the next several weeks.
Pentagon says North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to fight in Ukraine in the next several weeks
Pentagon says North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to fight in Ukraine in the next several weeks.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 28, 2024 at 3:20PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul
8 of 11 members of Mexico's Supreme Court say they will resign in protest of controversial judicial overhaul.