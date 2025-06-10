WASHINGTON — Pentagon says deploying Marines and National Guard to protests in Los Angeles will cost $134 million.
Pentagon says deploying Marines and National Guard to protests in Los Angeles will cost $134 million
Pentagon says deploying Marines and National Guard to protests in Los Angeles will cost $134 million.
The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 3:36PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Pentagon says deploying Marines and National Guard to protests in Los Angeles will cost $134 million
Pentagon says deploying Marines and National Guard to protests in Los Angeles will cost $134 million.