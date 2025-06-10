Wires

Pentagon says deploying Marines and National Guard to protests in Los Angeles will cost $134 million

Pentagon says deploying Marines and National Guard to protests in Los Angeles will cost $134 million.

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 3:36PM

WASHINGTON — Pentagon says deploying Marines and National Guard to protests in Los Angeles will cost $134 million.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Pentagon says deploying Marines and National Guard to protests in Los Angeles will cost $134 million

Pentagon says deploying Marines and National Guard to protests in Los Angeles will cost $134 million.

Wires

UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway sanction 2 Israeli ministers for 'inciting violence against Palestinians'

Wires

Gunman in Austria shooting was a former student at the school who didn't finish his studies, interior minister says