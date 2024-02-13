WASHINGTON — Pentagon says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital and has resumed his full duties.
More from Star Tribune
Nation In a historic rebuke, GOP-led House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas by a single vote
More from Star Tribune
Nation In a historic rebuke, GOP-led House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas by a single vote
More from Star Tribune
Nation In a historic rebuke, GOP-led House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas by a single vote
More from Star Tribune
Nation In a historic rebuke, GOP-led House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas by a single vote
More from Star Tribune
Nation In a historic rebuke, GOP-led House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas by a single vote
More from Star Tribune
Nation In a historic rebuke, GOP-led House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas by a single vote
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune