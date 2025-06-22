WASHINGTON — Pentagon says deception, decoys and fighters helped protect US bombers that dropped 14 bunker-buster bombs.
Pentagon says deception, decoys and fighters helped protect US bombers that dropped 14 bunker-buster bombs
Pentagon says deception, decoys and fighters helped protect US bombers that dropped 14 bunker-buster bombs.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 12:20PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Top US military officer says 3 Iranian nuclear sites sustained 'extremely severe damage and destruction'
Top US military officer says 3 Iranian nuclear sites sustained 'extremely severe damage and destruction.'