Pentagon pause on arms shipments to Ukraine part of a global review of pressures on stockpiles

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is pausing shipments of weapons to Ukraine again after more than three years of deliveries meant to bolster the country's defenses against invading Russian forces.
The Trump administration's decision comes as Ukraine is facing intensified attacks by Russia against its civilians, and withholding that assistance could reduce Kyiv's ability to counter deadly incoming ballistic missile attacks.
Officials said the decision was prompted by concerns that U.S. stockpiles were getting too low.
Here's a look at what the U.S. has provided Ukraine to date and why it's concerned about pressure on its own arsenal:
What weapons has the U.S. provided to Ukraine to date?
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has provided more than $67 billion in weapons and security assistance to Kyiv.
That ranges from more than 500 million bullets and grenades to 31 Abrams tanks, more than 3 million 155mm artillery rounds and more than 5,000 Humvees. It's also provided scores of critical drones and drone defense systems.
But Ukraine's constant need has been for air defense — from taking out Russian aircraft in the early days of the conflict to having to defend itself against long-range missiles now.