WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has identified a U.S. Army soldier who died Tuesday in Jordan.
The Defense Department announced Wednesday that Spc. Nick Bravo Regules, 20, from Largo, Florida, died Tuesday from a non-combat-related incident. The incident is under investigation.
Regules, 20, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade out of Fort Bliss, Texas.
