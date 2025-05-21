Penske fires top 3, including Tim Cindric, from IndyCar organization as part of cheating scandal

''I believe they did something to look good. I don't think that little (adjusted) lip is going to make them three miles an hour faster,'' Castroneves said. ''I know how Roger operates. He wants to make everything beautiful, perfect, shiny. I believe it was, again, a mistake, touching an area they're not supposed to. In the rule book, they're not supposed to touch. I believe what the series is doing is right. But they don't need anything like that to go fast. I don't see this as a situation that people are cheating. In terms of performance, I don't think it would have changed anything.''