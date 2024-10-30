Nation

Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America

A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America.

The Associated Press
October 30, 2024 at 7:36PM

GREENVILLE, Pa. — A 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman is now believed to be the oldest living person in North America.

Naomi Whitehead, who lives in a senior care community in Greenville West Salem, attained that status after Elizabeth Francis of Texas died on Oct. 22.

Whitehead, who says she never smoked or drank alcohol, was born in September 1910 on a farm in Georgia and has outlived her longtime husband and their three sons. She has credited her longevity to good genes and enjoying various activities such as cooking, baking, drawing and listening to music.

Whitehead told the New Castle News in September 2023 that she hasn't set a goal on how long she wants to live but noted, ''I'll live as long as the Lord lets me.''

