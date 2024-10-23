HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Supreme Court gives voters provisional option if mail ballots get rejected in the key swing state.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court gives voters provisional option if mail ballots get rejected in the key swing state
Pennsylvania Supreme Court gives voters provisional option if mail ballots get rejected in the key swing state.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 23, 2024 at 11:11PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal
Parent company of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a $3.25 billion deal.