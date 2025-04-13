Pennsylvania school shooting was planned for the Columbine anniversary

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man remained jailed on Sunday after being accused by authorities of planning a mass school shooting for later this month that would have coincided with the anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.
Police allege Braeden Phillips, 20, had planned to commit a mass shooting at State College High School in Central Pennsylvania on April 21, one day after the 26th anniversary of the deadly Columbine High School shooting, according to a criminal complaint.
Police allege Phillips had compiled a ''hit list'' and that the shooting would have taken place at around 8:40 a.m. — a high traffic time for students and staff — near the school's main staircase. Officials cited in the complaint allege that Phillips planned to place bombs in the school bathrooms.
Two teenage boys went on a killing rampage at Columbine High School in suburban Denver on April 20, 1999. They shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher, and wounded two dozen others before taking their own lives.
Phillips has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was being held without bond at the Centre County Correctional Facility because he was deemed an ''extreme danger to the community,'' according to court records.
Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Police were trying to determine if anyone else was involved in the plan. Authorities allege Phillips said a juvenile friend of his also was going to take part in the shooting.
''State College Police would like to recognize that the success of this investigation would not have been possible without the initial report made by a concerned citizen. This illustrates the importance of ‘see something, say something,''' police said in a statement.