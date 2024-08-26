Pennsylvania museum to sell painting in settlement with heirs of Jewish family that fled the Nazis

Christie's said it would not be ready to provide an estimate of the portrait's value until it could determine attribution. Works by Cranach — the official painter for the Saxon court of Wittenberg and a friend of reformer Martin Luther — are generally worth more than those attributed to Cranach and his workshop. Cranach's portrait of John Frederick I, Elector of Saxony, sold for $7.7 million in 2018. Another painting, attributed to Cranach and workshop, sold for about $1.1 million in 2009.