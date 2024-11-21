Pennsylvania man convicted of murder using controversial informants' testimony is denied new trial

A three-judge Superior Court panel last week turned down Steve Szarewicz's request. The 66-year-old has maintained his innocence for decades and based his latest appeal on two arguments: First, that one of the witnesses against him recanted to a private investigator in 2016; and second, that testimony by another accuser in an unrelated murder case had what the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals called ''problematic inconsistencies."