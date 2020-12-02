A 21-year-old felon fatally shot a man outside a northern Minnesota home “without provocation,” according to a witness cited in criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Montana Cutbank, of Pennington, Minn., was charged in Beltrami County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting on Nov. 24 in Ten Lake Township.

Cutbank was tracked down 150 miles to the east in Duluth and arrested late Saturday afternoon. He remains jailed without bail and has no attorney listed in court records.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Cutbank’s criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for theft and one each for aggravated robbery, fleeing police and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to witnesses cited in the complaint:

Cutbank arrived at the victim’s home in a pickup truck occupied by three other people. The man came out of the home and approached the passenger side of the pickup.

Sitting in the back seat, Cutbank drew a sawed-off shotgun from his jacket while arguing with the man, became upset and “shot and killed [the man] without provocation.”

The pickup driver went to Cass Lake, where Cutbank fled from the others and remained at large until his arrest four days later in Duluth.

One person in the pickup hid the shotgun but later led law enforcement to its location.