MINNEAPOLIS — Ashley Owusu and Makenna Marisa combined for 22 first-half points when seventh-seeded Penn State built a big lead it rode to an 80-56 win over 10th-seeded Wisconsin on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Owusu scored 12 of 13 points in the first half and Marisa all 10 of hers when the Lady Lions took a 16-point halftime lead that helped propel them into the second round against second-seeded and No. 3-ranked Iowa in Friday's quarterfinals.

Kylie Lavelle scored 14 points and Leilani Kapinus 10 for Penn State (19-11).

Serah Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her 16th straight double-double, passing Megan Gustafson's Big Ten record set with Iowa during the 2018-19 season. Ronnie Porter scored 15 points for the Badgers (13-16).

While Williams reached a double-double, the Lady Lions smothered her inside. The sophomore forward, who averages over 18 points and 11 rebounds, had 31 points and 15 boards in a 69-64 regular-season win over Penn State. Thursday she was held to just eight shot attempts and had just two points at halftime.

The Badgers were outscored 44-16 in the paint and couldn't make up the difference outside. They were 6 of 26 from the arc.

Penn State never trailed, leading by 12 after one quarter and 45-29 at halftime. The Lions shot 61% in the first half and outrebounded the Badgers 20-8 and outscored them 24-8 in the paint. The Lions led by as many as 26 midway through the fourth quarter.

