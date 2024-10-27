MADISON, Wis. — Penn State quarterback Drew Allar didn't play the second half of the third-ranked Nittany Lions' game with Wisconsin on Saturday after getting hurt late in the second quarter.
Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game after getting hurt late in 1st half
By STEVE MEGARGEE
Allar had gone into the locker room before the rest of his teammates in the final minute of the first half. He had gone down awkwardly while getting sacked.
He returned for the second half wearing a brace on his left knee and remained on the sideline. Backup Beau Pribula led Penn State's offense the rest of the game.
Allar had gone 14 of 18 for 148 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the first half, which ended with Penn State trailing 10-7.
Pribula was 11 of 13 for 98 yards and a touchdown and he ran six times for 28 yards in the Nittany Lions' 28-13 win.
