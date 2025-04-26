Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles settling in quickly with the Nittany Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It didn't take long for Jim Knowles to confirm what he believed was true when Penn State hired him to be defensive coordinator just three months ago.
Then, Knowles was fresh off coaching Ohio State's defense to a national championship win not long after the Nittany Lions failed to advance to that game, losing in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Philadelphia native thought Penn State had all the pieces to do one game better. He thought he could help.
Now that he's had a chance to go hands-on during 15 spring practices, he doesn't hesitate when asked if this team, specifically a defense that needs to replace star linebacker Abdul Carter, can win a national championship.
''Yes,'' Knowles said. ''Next question.''
How much will be different, and how much needs to be for a squad that ranked near the top of every major defensive category and helped dictate playoff games last season?
''I think we've made a lot of progress in a short time, blending new concepts with some of the old concepts,'' Knowles said. ''They were very good here on defense, so we're using what we can to try and keep things on similar terms for the players.''
While Penn State's defense was really good, the Buckeyes were a bit better. Knowles' last defense allowed the fewest points (12.9) per game, gave up the fewest yards (254.6) per game, finished second in sacks (53) and second in red zone defense (60%) during the Buckeyes' championship season.
Penn State defenders were aware of their new coach's recent success with their biggest rivals and were determined to make good first impressions as soon as practices started earlier this month.