PHILADELPHIA — Jordan Dingle scored 21 points, Clark Slajchert added 16 and Pennsylvania beat Drexel 64-59 on Tuesday night.
Lucas Monroe grabbed 11 rebounds for Penn (1-3).
Amari Williams led Drexel (1-1) with 20 points and seven rebounds.
