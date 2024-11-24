Penguins' Crosby scores 600th NHL goal

Crosby got his 600th with 10 seconds left on a 5-on-3 power play. The Penguins' bench emptied following Crosby's goal, which was also his first against Utah. Crosby finished a one-timer from the right side of the net, set up by a pass from Erik Karlsson at 3:11 of the second. After the goal was announced, the crowd gave Crosby a standing ovation and the Penguins' captain acknowledged the fans and raised his stick in the air.