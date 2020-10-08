WAUKESHA, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence plans to make a campaign stop Tuesday at a manufacturing company in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, the Trump campaign announced Thursday.

Pence will speak at Weldall Manufacturing, which does large-scale fabrication work. Doors open at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the noon event.

While President Donald Trump remains sidelined as he recovers from COVID-19, Pence will be visiting one of the nation's most troubling hotspots for the coronavirus. Wisconsin is one of the nation's top states in new cases per capita.

Wisconsin health officials plan to open a field hospital next week at the state fairgrounds to prevent care centers from being overwhelmed by virus cases. Meanwhile, state Republicans are challenging Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate in court.

Wisconsin surpassed 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time on Thursday, more than 200 above its previous daily record, set earlier this month.

Few states are as important to the president's prospects as Wisconsin, which he carried by less than 23,000 votes out of nearly 3 million cast in 2016. Wisconsin had not voted for a Republican for president in more than a generation before that. His advantage has dwindled in the pivotal region around Green Bay and in suburban Milwaukee.