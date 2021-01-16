Washington – Frustrated by the loss of his Twitter account and forced to accept that he soon must leave office, President Donald Trump has effectively stopped doing his job, delegating daily responsibilities to Vice President Mike Pence while hunkering down with a shrinking group of acquiescent aides and contemplating additional presidential pardons.

Trump had considered leaving the White House before his final day in office Wednesday, even as early as this weekend, but he has opted to depart on the morning of President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day.

While Trump is still unwilling to formally concede to Biden directly, or to participate in the traditional show of the peaceful transfer of power by attending his successor's swearing-in, Pence on Thursday called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and "congratulated her and offered assistance ahead of inauguration."

Pence, his relationship with Trump all but severed now because he refused to abet the president's efforts to defy the Constitution and overturn the election result, confirmed last week that he plans to attend the inauguration. Trump, in one of his final tweets, made it clear he would not be going.

His administration this past week did extend one traditional courtesy, inviting Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, to stay at Blair House, just across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, on the eve of the inauguration.

Since the moment the pro-Trump mob smashed through the Capitol doors and into the House and Senate chambers to stop Congress' count of the electoral votes, Pence has effectively taken over the responsibilities of the presidency. With Trump mesmerized by live television coverage of his supporters fighting for him, it fell to Pence — who had been presiding over the count, and had to be rushed into hiding — to authorize the deployment of the National Guard in the District of Columbia to quell the mob.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that the violent mob that stormed the Capitol came perilously close to Pence, who was not evacuated from the Senate chamber for about 14 minutes after the Capitol Police reported an initial attempted breach of the complex — enough time for the marauders to rush inside the building and approach his location.

Just a week later, the president was watching TV again — with country music star Toby Keith, to whom he gave a medal — as the House voted to impeach him for inciting an insurrection, making him the only president to be impeached twice. He's confident the Senate again will fail to convict him, according to one person who speaks with him regularly, and focused mostly on his ire at the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment, peppering aides with questions about who some of the lawmakers were and what he could do to exact revenge.

Trump spent time Thursday instructing aides to knock down reports of his frustration with Rudy Giuliani, one of the few outside attorneys still willing to defend him. That afternoon, while Trump took farewell photos with staffers as others loaded boxes into moving vans and cars just outside the West Wing, Pence visited the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a briefing about security preparations for the inauguration ceremony.

After the meeting, Pence told reporters that the government would "ensure that we have a safe inauguration, that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in ... in a manner consistent with our history and traditions."

On his way home, Pence stopped to greet some of the 20,000 National Guardsmen posted outside the Capitol, thanking them for their service to ensure the inauguration ceremonies are safe.

By this weekend, Trump still had not addressed the nation about reports from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies that domestic terrorists, emboldened by the breach of the Capitol that left at least five dead, threatened not only the inauguration but also all 50 state capitals.

On Saturday, Pence delivered an address on the administration's "foreign policy accomplishments" at California's Naval Air Station Lemoore.

Typically, outgoing presidents take part in an official farewell ceremony with members of the armed forces. Trump, however, isn't bothering. On Thursday, the White House e-mailed a brief statement to reporters from Trump that could mark a final, 67-word valedictory. It was, above all, a salute to himself.

"United States military troops in Afghanistan are at a 19-year low. Likewise, Iraq and Syria are also at the lowest point in many years," the president said. "I will always be committed to stopping the endless wars. It has been a great honor to rebuild our military and support our brave men and women in uniform. $2.5 trillion invested, including in beautiful new equipment — all made in the U.S.A."

Spending his final days almost entirely out of view, Trump is said to be readying a number of pardons and weighing whether to give one to himself. A self-pardon would be an act of untested and dubious constitutionality and one at a time when he and his family business are under investigation.

Those who have been in contact with Trump are loath to predict whether he will go through with the brazen move. His calculations now must be weighed against the unsettled matter of his impeachment trial in the Senate; a conviction could bar him from ever seeking office again.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is telling senators their decision on whether to convict the outgoing president over the Capitol riot will be a "vote of conscience."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.