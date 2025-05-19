Pence speaks in North Carolina against broad Trump tariffs and praises House on tax bill

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke Monday in North Carolina against the Trump administration's zealous efforts to impose tariffs on trading partners worldwide — another effort that shows his willingness to split at times with his former boss.
The education arm of Pence's political advocacy group kicked off in Raleigh a series of events nationwide that was also billed as building support to extend tax reductions enacted by Trump and Republicans in 2017 but set to expire at year's end.
In a brief interview with The Associated Press, Pence praised congressional Republicans for pushing ahead President Donald Trump's bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, saying ''there should be no higher domestic priority'' than making permanent income tax cuts passed in Trump's first term. But much of the meeting focused on Pence and key conservative business leaders in North Carolina opposing Trump's tariff program.
Monday's event marked another step by Pence to try to distinguish himself among the small group of Republicans in Washington willing to publicly criticize policies sought by the second Trump administration.
Pence and others said protectionism would ultimately harm the U.S. economy in the form of higher prices and employment losses.
''It is ultimately for the most part American consumers that will pay the price of higher tariffs,'' Pence said at the event assembled by Pence's Advancing American Freedom Foundation and the Raleigh-based John Locke Foundation.
The massive budget bill, which also contains additional tax breaks that Trump campaigned for in the 2024 election — as well as spending reductions and beefed-up border security — initially failed to pass the House Budget Committee late last week.
A handful of conservatives who voted against the bill want further cuts to Medicaid and green energy tax breaks. House Speaker Mike Johnson wants to send the bill to the Senate by Memorial Day. The bill cleared the committee in a rare Sunday night meeting, but Johnson told reporters afterward that negotiations were ongoing.