HIBBING, Minn. – A brisk wind blew across the runway and light snow greeted Vice President Mike Pence as he made his closing arguments to Iron Range voters on Tuesday.

"We have a choice to make. It's a choice between a Trump recovery and a Biden depression," Pence told the crowd of about 650 people, more than allowed under state rules limiting events to no more than 250 people.

Pence spent about an hour in the cold defending Donald Trump's first term and attacking Joe Biden at the Range Regional Airport eight days before the election. He drew gloved applause while ticking through a range of conservative issues, including trade, an anti-abortion stance and a commitment to law and order.

"We are not going to defund the police," the vice president said. "Not now, not ever."

He promised support for controversial new copper-nickel mines on the Iron Range, and falsely continued the narrative the Trump campaign has touched on in previous Minnesota visits: that the Obama administration closed the Range and Trump reopened it.

The Obama administration started putting tariffs on Chinese steel in 2016, after several mines were temporarily shuttered. Trump continued with further tariffs after most mines reopened before the end of Obama's presidency.

A pair of Trump supporters took a photo together before a Pence rally in Hibbing, Minn. on Monday.

While mining job growth continued through Trump's term, the number of mining jobs has shrunk since the pandemic began. Keetac remains closed indefinitely with about 300 miners out of work.

Still, Pence appealed to the hometown pride of the area: "Our bridges and skyscrapers soar because of iron that comes out of the Iron Range."

It was the administration's fourth visit to northern Minnesota after President Donald Trump visited Bemidji and Duluth and Pence stopped in Duluth in recent months. Trump has made it a mission to win the state, which has not voted for a Republican for president since 1972.

Gary Martinson of Hibbing said Trump's support for mining — especially the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine — is part of a long list of reasons he supports the president.

"He's done so much for people," he said, and said he thinks Trump can win the state.

And after four more years of Trump, Martinson said he's looking forward to eight years of Pence as president.

With windchill temps in the teens and many attendees waiting in their cars before the doors opened, Andy Grigg of Hibbing was at the front of the line Monday morning to support the president.

"He's doing great for us American people. He's not a politician," he said. "Democrats are just so insanely radical right now, it's crazy."

Grigg thought that based on the support he's seeing on the Range and elsewhere, he thinks Trump can finish what he started in 2016 and win Minnesota.

Republicans have broken off some of the labor support that made the region a bastion of DFL support for decades. The president won northeastern Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District by a 15% margin in 2016, and a union-backed Republican won a seat in Congress here in 2018.

"I'll be damned if I let the Iron Range take a back seat to China," said Rep. Pete Stauber, who is seeking to be the first Republican reelected from the Eighth Congressional District since WWII and made an appeal to his conservative base ahead of Pence's arrival: "We stand for the flag and kneel for the cross."

Pence spent most of his speech on the economy and jobs and promises of a new age of prosperity on the Iron Range; he spent relatively little time addressing the pandemic as new cases surge around the country and which recently hit him close to home. Members of the vice president's staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, though Pence has tested negative and vowed to continue his schedule.

Gov. Tim Walz said Monday that he was disappointed to hear about the crowd size and spotty mask wearing at the event after receiving assurances from the Trump campaign that state and local rules would be followed.

"We want to make sure people participate in things, especially democracy, but at this point in time, listening to a speech in a crowded area does not constitute [being] worth the risk," Walz said.

The state DFLParty held a news conference at the Duluth Labor Temple on Sunday blasting Pence's visit and the administration's handling of the pandemic.

"The reality is, anyone that is responsible for 220,000 deaths should not remain as President of the United States," said DFL Chairman Ken Martin. "President Trump says that we're learning to live with this virus. But as Joe Biden says, 'No, we're learning to die with it.'

Staff writer Torey Van Oot contributed this report.