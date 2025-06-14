Pena leads Astros against the Twins following 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (36-33, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (39-30, first in the AL West)
Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.96 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.82 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -126, Twins +105; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins after Jeremy Pena had four hits against the Twins on Friday.
Houston has a 25-13 record in home games and a 39-30 record overall. The Astros are 31-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Minnesota has a 16-21 record in road games and a 36-33 record overall. The Twins have a 27-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 3-1.