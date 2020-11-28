RUSTON, La. — JaColby Pemberton had 19 points and Louisiana Tech won its season opener with a 76-71 victory over Texas-Arlington 76-71 on Friday night.

Andrew Gordon had 14 points for Louisiana Tech (1-0). Kalob Ledoux added 13 points. Amorie Archibald had 12 points.

David Azore had 18 points for the Mavericks (0-2). Shahada Wells added 18 points. Sam Griffin had 14 points.