NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Core & Main Inc., up 61 cents to $25.11.
The distributor of water and fire protection products beat Wall Street's second-quarter financial forecasts.
Cheniere Energy Inc., up $4.94 to $165.67.
The liquefied natural gas company gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Oracle Corp., down $1.04 to $76.04.
The software company's fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Peloton Interactive Inc., down $1.14 to $9.91.
The exercise bike and treadmill company announced the resignation of co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi.
Unity Software Inc., down $5.65 to $36.66.
AppLovin said it will not submit another buyout proposal for the video gaming software company.
Eastman Chemical Co., down $10.76 to $84.11.
The specialty chemicals maker cut its third-quarter profit forecast.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.12 to $31.05.
The copper and gold mining company fell along with prices for both metals.
Baker Hughes Co., down 92 cents to $24.54.
Energy stocks slipped as oil prices edged lower.