CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Bernard Pelote's 18 points helped Western Carolina defeat Brescia 112-45 on Sunday night.
Pelote added six rebounds for the Catamounts (1-2). DJ Campbell added 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds and 10 assists. Russell Jones was 4 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.
The Bearcats (0-2) were led in scoring by Tay Smith, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Linkin Lockhart added 12 points for Brescia.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Pavelski, Oettinger lead Stars over Flyers 5-1
Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.
Sports
Brown's 14 lead Louisiana over East Tennessee State 81-77
— Jordan Brown scored 14 points as Louisiana beat East Tennessee State 81-77 on Sunday night.
Sports
Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies
Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.
Sports
Pelote's 18 help Western Carolina down Brescia 112-45
Bernard Pelote's 18 points helped Western Carolina defeat Brescia 112-45 on Sunday night.
Sports
Timberlake's 23 help Towson knock off Pennsylvania 80-74
Nicolas Timberlake's 23 points helped Towson defeat Penn 80-74 on Sunday night.