The "strategic ambiguity" that has helped Taiwan remain outside China's control since 1949 has depended on nuance, delicacy and a willingness to look the other way. It is a bit like an addict's journey to sobriety: Each day without failure is a success, and to look too far into the future is to invite trouble.

Security that comes one day at a time may not feel secure, but it has lasted long enough to allow generations of Taiwan's people to thrive. They have used their time to build a country with solid democratic institutions and a prosperous economy.

China, though, has never relented in its insistence that one day it will bring Taiwan to heel, by force if necessary, and there have been troubling signs recently that it may be growing impatient. Chinese aircraft regularly probe Taiwan's air-defense zone. Observers have suggested that Russia's war on Ukraine may be giving Beijing ideas.

Into this unsettled environment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and President Joe Biden have each injected additional measures of instability. The president caused a minor earthquake in May when he suggested that the U.S. might intervene militarily to stop a Chinese conquest of Taiwan. Biden immediately qualified his remark as a mere restatement of longstanding policy, but he neatly missed the point of strategic ambiguity, which is to keep all sides guessing about what you might do. Biden's comments may have been reassuring to Taiwan, but it is doubtful they made Taiwan any safer.

Similarly, Pelosi's visit strikes us as unhelpful. Her announced intention to visit Taiwan during her Asian tour inevitably drew a prompt warning from Beijing that such a visit would provoke a harsh response. That warning, in turn, posed a challenge to Pelosi: If she declined to visit Taiwan after receiving such a warning, she would seem to be caving in — or, in the words of at least one broadcast reporter, "kowtowing."

Under the old, strategically ambiguous practice, all sides were able to save face. Unless there is some element hidden from public view — always a possibility in high-level diplomacy — the current confrontation seems reckless in endangering that equilibrium. Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan has put China in an embarrassing corner. Having promised that its military would not stand idly by, Beijing may now feel that it must give its military a mission.

The danger of explosive escalation is real, in part because of the way China views the U.S. government. Biden and Pelosi are of the same political party, and she is second to the vice president in the line of succession.

Americans are accustomed to the notion that their government sometimes acts almost by accident, in uncoordinated and unplanned fashion. But other cultures may be more inclined to infer a conscious design — especially if two of the three most powerful elected officials in the United States seem to be simultaneously taking a harder line toward the Taiwan question.

Biden has worked to dispel any perception that he approves of Pelosi's visit. There is little reason to think China's leader, Xi Jinping, accepts Biden's assurances at face value.

Taiwan's vulnerability to Chinese aggression is made more worrisome by Taiwan's dominance of the semiconductor market. Computer chips made in Taiwan's factories are vital to both the American and Chinese economies. The United States is taking action to energize its own chip-manufacturing capability, but it will take some time for U.S. industry to become productive.

Computer chips would be a poor reason for the U.S. to get involved in a military confrontation with China. On the contrary, they are an example of how a prosperous, stable Taiwan is a benefit to China, the U.S. and the world. All the more reason to hope that strategic ambiguity will continue to exert its calming effect, one day at a time.