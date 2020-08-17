House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday that she will call the House back from its annual summer recess for a vote this week on legislation that will block the Postal Service from enforcing any changes to policy that was in place at the start of the year.

The House was not scheduled to return for votes until Sept. 14, but the vote will most likely be on Saturday, according to a senior Democratic aide familiar with the plans.

The abrupt return to Washington comes as Democrats called on top Postal Service officials Sunday to testify on Capitol Hill this month about recent policies that they warned pose "a grave threat to the integrity of the election." It underscores the growing alarm over changes the Postal Service is enforcing less than three months before a general election in which many Americans will most likely cast their votes by mail. Some of the changes include ending overtime pay or other moves that would delay mail.

Senate Democractic Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that he planned to introduce similar legislation in his chamber.

He said he would also demand that Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, bring senators back to Capitol Hill to vote on a similar stand-alone provision if Pelosi passes her own version in the House.

The move reflects growing alarm among Democrats and voting rights advocates about changes enacted under Louis DeJoy, the postmaster general and a Trump megadonor, that have resulted in delays in delivery and curtailed service. They said the changes undermine casting ballots by mail when millions are expected to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to the Postal Service's decision to tell states that it may not be able to meet their deadlines for delivering last-minute mail-in ballots. DeJoy had been scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee in late September, and lawmakers have already requested information about the changes, including cutting overtime and removing mail-sorting machines.

The changes under DeJoy, who has significant financial interests in the Postal Service's rivals and contractors, in addition to President Donald Trump's frequent attacks on the agency, have prompted concerns about politicizing the agency.

Since his appointment in May, DeJoy has put in place cost-cutting measures that he said are intended to overhaul an agency beleaguered by billion-dollar losses.