Pelicans trade McCollum and Olynyk to the Wizards for Poole and Bey, AP source says

In the short term, the deal could also make the Wizards more competitive. They were next-to-last in 3-point shooting last season; McCollum and Olynyk should be improvements there. McCollum is a locker room leader, a union president and still a very productive player — one of three players averaging at least 20 points in each of the last 10 seasons. The others are LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan.