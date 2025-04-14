Pelicans fire basketball operations chief David Griffin after an injury-plagued 21-61 season

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans fired basketball operations chief David Griffin on Monday, ending a six-year chapter during which the club drafted former Duke superstar Zion Williamson but still struggled to win consistently with three different coaches.
Griffin, whose title was executive vice president of basketball operations, leaves his post one day after a 115-100 loss to Oklahoma City that extended the injury-plagued club's season-ending skid to seven games.
The Pelicans' 21-61 record — fourth worst in the NBA this season — was the franchise's second-worst mark since arriving in New Orleans in 2002 and worst since the 2004-05 season, when the club, then called the Hornets, went 18-64.
But the Pelicans' failures this season — their first in the past four without a postseason berth — appeared less tied to the level of talent on the roster than the health of all of their starters and even prominent reserves.
Injuries were so rampant this season that Griffin never got to watch top players on the team he assembled last summer all play together under the direction of Willie Green, the coach he hired four years ago.
Green's future remains uncertain and could be decided by Griffin's yet-to-be-named replacement.
''I haven't had any discussions, any talks yet,'' Green said Sunday when asked about his future with the club. ''I didn't do great. I have to take full ownership of where we are as a team. We failed. I failed.''
But Green said he hoped that the club's evaluation of him would include the previous three seasons, when New Orleans qualified for the Western Conference play-in and twice advanced to a first-round playoff series.