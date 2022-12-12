RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.
Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don't know when he will be discharged from hospital.
He is "conscious and has stable vital signs," a statement from the hospital said.
Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Watch live at 7 p.m. Thursday: Coon Rapids vs. Maple Grove in boys hockey
Through our partner NSPN, watch this week's Star Tribune high school game of the week.
Sports
Perisic looks to seize the big moment again at the World Cup
The late run. The timing. The delivery. Leo Perišić has certainly learned a thing or two from his father.
Sports
Thursday Night Thunder: SRX all-star series moves to ESPN
Tony Stewart's all-star summer racing series is moving to ESPN and a new night as the network plans to use SRX to revitalize its "Thursday Night Thunder."
Loons
Minnesota United acquires Canadian international defender Doneil Henry
Henry has played 13 professional seasons in MLS, Europe and South Korea and played the first of 44 games for the Canadian national team in 2012.
Colleges
Mississippi St. coach Leach in critical condition with 'personal health issue'
Messages of concern and support for veteran coach Mike Leach poured over social media from former players, and colleagues and rivals across college football.