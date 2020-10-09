The Traveler Bonnie Dickel Hoffman of Golden Valley.

In her eponymous Miss Ly Cafe in Hoi An, Vietnam, Miss Ly rests as staffers cook and whirl behind her. "A very small kitchen turns out amazingly good food," Hoffman wrote in an e-mail. She dined on three local specialties in the famed restaurant: Banh bao banh vac (shrimp dumplings); cao lau, a noodle dish with pork and local vegetables in a bone broth over noodles; and papaya salad. Hoi An is also home to Bánh Mì Phuong, the favorite bánh mì (sandwiches on French bread) shop of the late Anthony Bourdain, beloved food writer and television personality. Hoffman visited the "foodie paradise" in late February, just before the Seoul airport shut down. Hoffman wrote, "I love the dreaminess in [Ly's] face in contrast with what looks like chaos in her tiny kitchen. But it all runs like a well-oiled machine and turns out some of the best food in the city."