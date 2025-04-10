Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey put a lot of internal work into 'The Last of Us'

PASCAL: It's interesting that you say it's all about growth, because I think it's all about growth for some of the characters. I think other characters are quite stuck, and I think that to step into a very — what's the word — stubborn paralysis, let's call it, for Joel that is fueled ultimately by the desperate fear of losing Ellie. ... You have to step into complete vulnerability to, I guess, tell that story. And so, that definitely felt like very scary territory for me, more than I had ever experienced in a previous job. I felt that how I felt at the time was very applicable to the playing of the scene. I was sort of injured and exhausted and kind of in a low place and thank God Joel was there to help me work that s--- out. And also, my incredible scene partner Bella and the family of ''The Last of Us.''