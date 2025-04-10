Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey put a lot of internal work into 'The Last of Us'

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Five years after the end of the first season's events, ''The Last of Us'' picks up in Wyoming, where Joel and Ellie — played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey — are settled into everyday life alongside an ensemble of returning characters and new faces protecting their fortress from the infected.
Ellie is at the center of Season 2, premiering Sunday on HBO, as she sets out on a quest for vengeance (to tell you more would be a spoiler). But Season 2's new cast members also include some of young Hollywood's rising stars: Isabela Merced (''Alien: Romulus''), Young Mazino (''Beef''), Danny Ramirez (''Top Gun: Maverick'') and Kaitlyn Dever (''Apple Cider Vinegar'') as the long-awaited Abby, a character introduced in ''The Last of Us: Part II'' video game who is set on avenging her father's death.
Dever, who played the game with her own father, was originally in talks with series co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin to portray Ellie in the first season. But Abby, she now says, was the role she was meant to play.
''It sort of just felt like everything fell into place the way it was supposed to,'' Dever says.
Ramsey and Pascal spoke with The Associated Press about the show's hiatus, Ramsey's increased stunt work and lessons Pascal took away from this season. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
AP: Bella, you're stepping into more stunts, more action than we saw this past season. What was that like for you in regard to training and prep and then just mentally getting into that zone with Ellie?
RAMSEY: What I was most excited about, about going into Season 2, was getting to train and be strong. It's nice to have a reason to exercise that isn't just for your own personal health. I got so battered and bruised. The stunt team did everything they could to protect me, but I still somehow managed to get bruises every time. I think I commit a bit too much. It was a great time. I was absolutely exhausted the whole time but had a lot of fun doing it.
AP: Was there ever a moment or a scene where you were like, ''Wow, I didn't think I could physically do that, and I'm pretty proud of myself.''