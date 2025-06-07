Pedro Pagés hits a 2-run HR, Sonny Gray pitches into 7th inning as Cardinals beat Dodgers 5-0

ST. LOUIS — Pedro Pagés hit a two-run homer, Sonny Gray pitched into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 Friday night in a game that started after a 1 hour, 17 minute rain delay.
Willson Contreras hit his sixth homer of the season in the eighth inning off Chris Stratton, who was re-signed by Los Angeles before the game, and Nolan Arenado had three hits to help St. Louis improve to a National League-best 21-9 since May 4.
Gray (7-1) allowed eight hits and struck out five without walking a batter in 6 1/3 innings to earn his second win against the Dodgers in eight career starts against them.
JoJo Romero, Phil Maton and Steven Matz combined to pitch 2 2/3 innings in relief to secure the Cardinals' eighth shutout of the season.
Pagés lined the first pitch he saw from Justin Wrobleski (1-2) over the left-center field bullpen in the second inning for his fifth home run of the season to put St. Louis ahead 2-0.
Brendan Donovan blooped a two-out, two-run single to center field in the fifth inning to push the Cardinals' lead to 4-0.
Wrobleski allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in a career-best six innings after being recalled from triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the game.
