Sports

Pedro Gallese has 6 saves for Orlando City in 0-0 tie with Montreal

Pedro Gallese had six saves Saturday for Orlando City in a 0-0 tie with CF Montreal.

The Associated Press
April 20, 2025 at 1:50AM

MONTREAL — Pedro Gallese had six saves Saturday for Orlando City in a 0-0 tie with CF Montreal.

Orlando (3-2-4) is unbeaten in six consecutive games, dating to a 2-1 loss to New York City FC on March 8, and has not allowed a goal in three straight.

Montreal (0-6-3) is tied (with New England) for fewest goals scored in MLS this season (four) and only the LA Galaxy (minus-10) have a worse goal differential.

Jonathan Sirois had two saves for Montreal.

Rafael Santos subbed on for Kyle Smith at halftime, was shown a yellow card in the 60th minute and then a red in the 76th and Orlando played a man down the rest of the way.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Danny Musovski goal, Stefan Frei's 8 saves help Sounders beat Nashville 3-0

Danny Musovski scored a goal for the second consecutive game and Stefan Frei had eight saves Saturday to help the Seattle Sounders beat Nashville SC 3-0.

Sports

X-ray negative after Yankees' Ben Rice hit on left elbow by pitch

Sports

Union cruise past Atlanta United 3-0 to end three-match winless streak