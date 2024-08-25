A Princeton, Minn., man was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a roadway in Blaine, the State Patrol said.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Blaine
The victim was walking in traffic lanes along University Avenue/Hwy. 47, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 25, 2024 at 1:36AM
The 27-year-old man was walking in the southbound lanes along University Avenue/Hwy. 47 near the 85th Street intersection at about 5:45 a.m. when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Highlander, according to the State Patrol.
Authorities said road conditions were dry and the driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Anoka man, was not using alcohol. The victim’s name will be released Sunday.
The victim was walking in traffic lanes along University Avenue/Hwy. 47, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.