MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who had been shot.
Investigators say the pedestrian was apparently assisting with a disabled vehicle in traffic when the crash occurred Sunday night. The pedestrian died at the scene.
The driver is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who lost control of his vehicle and was found to have suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.
The pedestrian has not been identified.
